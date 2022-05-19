Tidewater issues its second sustainability report

Houston headquartered offshore service vessel giant Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has released its second formal sustainability report, disclosing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in 2021.

In his introduction to the report, Tidewater CEO Quintin Kneen says that “climate change is Important to us.”

“When it comes to addressing climate and our related impacts and opportunities, the pace of change remains one of our biggest challenges, as it is for the broader energy industry. We are responsible for the full lifecycle of our vessels, including the building, owning, operating, and recycling at the end of life. We actively manage climate change risks through this lifecycle, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. We take all challenges and opportunities into consideration as we look to achieve substantial reductions in our carbon footprint, and this includes the carbon impacts associated with building new vessels.”

Noting that Tidewater’s current fleet is young, efficient, and specifically configured to suit the needs of its clients around the world, Kneen says that “this includes ensuring that the vessels are prepared to efficiently use the fuel provided by our clients, where it is supplied.

“In 2021, we upgraded an additional vessel with hybrid power and two vessels with shore power capabilities. This battery and shore power technology has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing emissions, and where the commercial and port infrastructure environment can support these types of upgrades, we intend to continue its implementation.”

Kneen says that investments in data capture, analysis and reporting systems continued throughout 2021.

“These systems are providing us with the information necessary to make data-driven decisions about our operations, investments, and all aspects of the business, in similar fashion to our financial analysis process,” he says.