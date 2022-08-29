Royal IHC to deliver advanced offshore wind cable lay spread

Royal IHC has won a significant contract from another major Netherlands headquartered company, Boskalis, covering the delivery of an advanced modular cable lay spread (MCLS).

The state-of-the-art cable lay system will be used for installation of inter-array power cables and their cable protection systems (CPS) in offshore wind farms.

The system has advanced features designed to deliver a marked advantage during normal lay operations.

Royal IHC will deliver the entire spread including; elevated cable highway, chutes, working habitats, quadrant handling system, active heave compensated winch, A&R winches and deck winches. The delivery will include an integrated control system linking between new and client owner-furnished equipment.

Equipment safety is at the core of all Royal IHC designed equipment and the MCLS will be delivered with a new generation centralized control suit. Careful consideration has also been given to the mobilization of the vessel, adopting a sophisticated modular system which will minimize the effort, timescale and risk traditionally associated with this stage of a campaign.