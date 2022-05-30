Norwind Offshore takes delivery of its first vessel

Ålesund, Norway, headquartered Norwind Offshore has taken delivery of its first vessel, Norwind Breeze. Handed over today by Fincantieri subsidiary Vard’s Brattvåg, Norway, shipyard, the vessel was originally built as a platform supply vessel developed for the oil and gas market and has now been converted to a service operation vessel for the offshore wind industry.

Together with Vard, we have based our project on an existing vessel, and have specifically designed and converted the ship for global service and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms,” said Norwind Offshore CEO Svein Leon Aure. “This is our first vessel, and we look forward to seeing it leaving the shipyard and enter operation. The first contract has already been secured, and Norwind Breeze will participate in developing one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms on the U.K. continental shelf.”

The contract for the sale and conversion of the vessel was signed in October 2021, at the same time as a contract was signed for the design and construction of two CSOV (commissioning service operations vessels). In April 2022, an additional contract was signed for two new ships. The new CSOVs are Vard 4 19 designs and will be delivered from Vard Brattvaag and Vard Vung Tau, in Vietnam, in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Norwind Breeze had previously previously operated in the oil and gas market in Asia and Australia and arrived in Norway in November 2021, when the extensive rebuilding and outfitting process started.

Since then Vard has completed a conversion that, among other things, included fitting larger and modernized accommodations, for 60 passengers, and a large battery power system to reduce emissions. An advanced temporary gangway has also been installed, which will be replaced this fall with a new larger system.

“Norwind Breeze is a good example of how we can utilize an existing vessels, rebuild it, bring on board new equipment and new environmentally friendly technology, and adapt it to new markets,” said Dag Vikestrand, shipyard director at Vard Brattvaag. “This is the circular economy and the green transition in practice.”

NEW CAPITAL INFUSION

The handover and naming ceremony for Norwind Breeze took place within days of a May 25 announcement that Danish maritime assets investor Navigare Capital had made its first investment in the offshore wind support vessel sector by taking a majority stake in Norwind Offshore, which was established in 2021 by companies with generational experience in advanced maritime operations.

“The investment into offshore wind support vessels is an important next step in our strategy and commitment towards net zero emissions,” said Henrik Ramskov, managing partner at Navigare Capital. “Through our majority investment into the partnership with Norwind Offshore and the highly skilled team and founders behind it, we believe that this investment will both support our accelerating efforts towards net zero and generate an attractive return for our investors.”

“Having Navigare Capital on board as a shareholder enables us to carry out our growth strategy and is an important milestone in our development of becoming a leading company within offshore wind,” said Svein Leon Aure. “For us, this collaboration is a testimony to the experience and expertise which has been built up through the generations within the founding partners, and the foundation on which Norwind Offshore was established.”