U.S. and U.K. Navies respond to another Strait of Hormuz incident Written by Nick Blenkey









In the latest of a series if incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, United States and United Kingdom Royal Navy forces responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, June 4, as Iranian fast-attack boats harassed the commercial ship.

According to 5th Fleet, the internationally flagged merchant vessel made a radio distress call at 4:56 p.m. local time while transiting the narrow strait. The civilian crew reported three fast-attack craft with armed personnel approached and followed the merchant vessel at close distance. The fast-attacked craft were assessed to be from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) and U.K. Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F 229) both received the distress call, and Lancaster launched a helicopter to provide surveillance. U.S. 5th Fleet also directed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to monitor the scene.

The situation de-escalated approximately an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast-attack craft departed the scene. The merchant ship continued transiting the Strait of Hormuz without further incident.

U.S. 5th Fleet says it remains vigilant and is bolstering defense around the key strait with partners to enhance regional maritime security and stability.

Not that surprisingly, Iranian state-controlled media outlet PressTV put a different spin on the story

“Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has dismissed Western claims that a merchant ship was ‘harassed’ by its boats in the Strait of Hormuz as the elite force responded to a distress call and rushed to its help,” said PressTV.

It quotes Brigadier General Abbas Gholamshahi, the commander of the IRGC Navy’s First Zone, as saying that a Marshall Islands-flagged trade vessel issued a distress call when it was approaching the Strait of Hormuz at 4:15 p.m. local time on Saturday.

“The command and control center of Iran at the Hormuz Strait responded to the call immediately, and resolved the ship’s concerns about the presence of non-military light boats near it after considering the request and evaluating the situation in that region,” Gholamshahi is reported as saying.

Gholamshahi said the trade vessel’s captain had complained he had spotted “three non-military light boats” at a distance of a few miles, voicing concern about possible harassment.