Solstad books new $17M Petrobras contract for Normand Pioneer

Skudeneshavn, Norway-based Solstad Maritime ASA reports that it has won a contract award for the CSV Normand Pioneer with end-client Petrobras.

Solstad consists of two main shipowning structures, Solstad Offshore ASA and Solstad Maritime ASA, that have different ownership structures and the vessel will be on a bareboat contract from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore (SOFF), which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

Normand Pioneer will be mobilized with a heave compensated E-type gangway system from Ampelmann for the contract that will commence in October 2025. Duration of the contract is 180 days firm and has a gross value of approximately $17 million, including mobilization.

Delivered by Ulstein Verft in 1999, the UT 742 design Norman Pioneer has a length of 95 meters and beam of 24 meters and is DNV classed +1A1, BWME(C), DK(+), DYNPOS-AUTR, E0, HELDK, ICE-C, LCS(SID), SF, SUPPLY VESSEL, Tug