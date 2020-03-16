PVA to Trump: Include us in coronavirus economic assistance plans

The Passenger Vessel Association (PVA) has sent a letter to President Trump urging him to take immediate action to include U.S. passenger vessel operators in the administration’s plans to provide economic assistance to American businesses that have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

“As tax-paying U.S. companies, employing thousands of U.S. citizens, we urge you to remember the important role that the domestic passenger vessel industry plays in travel, tourism, and transportation by including our industry in your economic relief plans,” said PVA 2020 President, Colleen Stephens.

In its letter, PVA stressed that economic damage is being inflicted on PVA vessel members in every region of the nation, citing also that many PVA members are small family-owned operations. The association noted that as discretionary travel plummets, PVA members are seeing their customer base diminish and, with weeks of reduced or no revenue, their ability to meet debt obligations and to pay employees will be jeopardized.

Following is the text of the PVA letter: