NAVSEA awards $536.7M contract for ex-Enterprise dismantlement

NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services LLC, Vernon, Vermont, has been awarded a $536,749,731 firm-fixed-price contract (N00024-25-C-4135) for the dismantling, recycling, and disposal of CVN 65, the former USS Enterprise (now known as the ex-Enterprise), the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

As we reported earlier, NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services, LLC, a subsidiary of NorthStar Group Services, Inc. (NorthStar) has teamed with Modern American Recycling and Radiological Services, LLC (MARRS), a subsidiary of Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) for the contract.

At the time the teaming was announced, the companies said that the dismantlement operations would take place at the MARS Deepwater facility in Mobile.

According to the Pentagon contract announcement, CVN 65 will be dismantled in its entirety, and all resulting materials will be properly recycled or disposed of. Specifically, hazardous materials, including low-level radioactive waste, will be packaged and safely transported for disposal at authorized licensed sites. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by November 2029. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $533,749,731 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment solicitation module, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity