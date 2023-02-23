MSC Cruises sets date for MSC Euribia naming ceremony Written by Nick Blenkey









The naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC Euribia, will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 8, 2023, the company announced today. As a sister ship to MSC Grandiosa, she wil measure 331 meters long by 45 meters wide and will carry some 6,300 passengers.

Built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, she is MSC Cruises second LNG-fueled ship. While MSC Cruises says the vessel marks another step forward for it in substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with LNG fueling reducing CO2 emissions by up to 25%, it notes that, as bio and synthetic fuels become available, MSC Euribia’s emissions will be further reduced.

“LNG is key to the development of low carbon solutions for shipping, as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can be operated with LNG until zero emissions bio-LNG or green hydrogen become available at scale,” says the line.

MSC Cruises is actively involved in several projects to develop and make these technologies viable in partnership with regulators, academia, shipyards, and industry.

Several energy efficiency features help reduce and optimize engine use and the vessel will utilize an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life.

The highly anticipated new ship will feature a striking mural painted on her exterior that represents MSC Cruises’ commitment to protect and preserve the marine environment. German graphic artist Alex Flaemig designed the artwork to convey the importance of protecting this delicate and complex ecosystem. MSC Euribia is named after the ancient goddess Eurybia, who harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas, “just as MSC Cruises envisioned the ship to master the deployment of state-of-the-art sustainable technologies and protect the precious marine ecosystem.” adds the cruise line,

Starting her inaugural season in Northern Europe on June 10, 2023, MSC Euribia will offer 7-night sailings from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark to the stunning Norwegian Fjords including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.

