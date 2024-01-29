Moran tugboat crew honored for rescue efforts

New Haven, Conn., headquartered Moran Towing and Transportation reports that the crew of its twin-screw Z-drive tug Lynne Moran have been awarded both the United States Coast Guard Public Service Commendation and the American Waterways Operators (AWO) Honor and Excellence in Rescue Operations (HERO) Award.

The awards honor the Moran crew’s response and rescue of two stranded boaters near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore area on October 25, 2023.

Working with the U.S. Coast Guard and Baltimore City Marine Fire Rescue Unit, the Lynne Moran crew of Captain Eddie Lucas, mate Evan Kinkel, engineer William Flynn, deckhand Roman Arabski; and deckhand trainee Aaron Arabski,, responded to a distress call from boaters in the water. The crew was able to execute a precise recovery of the stranded boaters and administer attentive care until the boaters could be transferred to a local fire boat for further attention and medical evaluation.

“We are immensely proud of the professionalism and courage displayed by the Lynne Moran crew. Their quick response and dedication highlight Moran’s commitment to safety and the expertise of our crews,” stated Nathan Hauser, regional vice president, Northeast at Moran. “Our mariners are not only exceptionally trained and equipped for such scenarios but, more importantly, they exhibit a genuine willingness to respond, joining the ranks of many Moran colleagues honored over the years for their swift and professional assistance to fellow mariners.”

Moran also expressed gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Baltimore City Marine Fire Rescue Unit for their collaborative efforts in ensuring a positive outcome in the critical situation. The acknowledgment ceremony took place on Monday, January 22, 2024.