Maryland’s US Wind project passes a key regulatory milestone

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for US Wind’s proposed Maryland offshore wind project, which includes three planned phases. Two of those phases, MarWin and Momentum Wind, have received offshore renewable energy certificates from the State of Maryland.

If approved, the project proposes to install up to 114 turbines, up to four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower, and up to four corridors for offshore export cables, which would make landfall in Delaware Seashore State Park. The lease area is approximately 8.7 nautical miles (nm) offshore Maryland and approximately 9 nm offshore Sussex County, Delaware, at its closest points to shore.

The development and construction phases of the project could support an estimated 2,679 jobs annually over seven years.

“We are well on our way to putting Maryland’s offshore wind goals that much closer to reality,” said US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski. “We applaud BOEM for the comprehensive and thorough review of our federal permit application. We are now one step closer to securing all of our federal permits by the end of this year, and look forward to the day we can get steel in the water.”

BOEM’s Final EIS is a major milestone in the two-year National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, indicating the company’s plans are nearly through the federal review process. The next step is for BOEM to issue a Record of Decision (ROD) on US Wind’s COP, which is expected in September 2024. Other cooperating federal agencies and state agencies are expected to render favorable decisions by the end of 2024.

The Oceantic Network, which is headquartered in Towson, Md., notes that BOEM’s action marks the tenth environmental review completed by the agency under the Biden-Harris Administration. Once US Wind’s project receives final approval to begin construction, the pipeline of approved projects will exceed 15 GW. Currently, more than 5 GW of projects are under installation and 300+ MW are operational.

“Maryland has long seen offshore wind power as a key part of its energy and economic future, investing in a local offshore wind supply chain and the development of robust clean energy targets that have been driving the industry forward since its early stages,” said Oceantic Network president and CEO Liz Burdock. “Today, the state has a commercial scale project nearing full construction approval and is poised to become a regional hub for offshore wind manufacturing and steel fabrication. Along with US Wind’s direct investment in Sparrows Point Steel, this offshore wind project will contribute to new, well-paying jobs across Maryland and throughout the supply chain. While more projects are needed to meet Maryland’s offshore wind energy targets, today’s action is an important step forward to deliberately advance another commercial scale offshore wind project. Oceantic Network congratulates US Wind and thanks BOEM for its consistent efforts to advance offshore wind energy in our home state.”

