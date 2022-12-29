MacGregor books order for RO/RO equipment for PCTC pair

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order to supply RO/RO equipment for two 6,900 CEU pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) to be built at Japan’s Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 third-quarter order intake. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner in the first quarter of 2025 and the second in the second quarter of 2025.

MacGregor’s scope of supply consists of design, supply, and installation assistance for a stern ramp, a side ramp, three sets of movable ramps, a ramp cover and a mobile deck lifter to each vessel.

“MacGregor has a long-lasting and good relationship with Shin Kurushima that we are very proud of. Our close cooperation will help smoothly advance the design work and eventually the on-time delivery of the equipment,” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, merchant solutions, MacGregor.