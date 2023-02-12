Jon Holvik joins Ockerman Automation Consulting

Newport News, Va., headquartered Ockerman Automation Consulting has named Jon Holvik as executive vice president for sales, overseeing business expansion activities for the design and integration of a wide variety of propulsion, power conversion, advanced energy storage and automation systems for hybrid and all-electric vessels.

Born in Norway, Holvik spent a significant amount of his career with Kongsberg Maritime, initially in Norway, and later in the U.S., where he was named president of Kongsberg’s North American division in 1998

Holvik’s over 30 years of marine and offshore experience includes previous leadership positions with Siemens Energy, Harvey Gulf International Marine and Thrustmaster.

In his new role, Holvik will be tasked with leveraging Ockerman Automation Consulting’s deep experience in electrical engineering, automation, marine engineering, and naval architecture to support shipyards and shipowners with system design, installation, commissioning, and through-life support.