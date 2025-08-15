Fleetzero, Glosten to build world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

Fleetzero, a developer and manufacturer of modular propulsion platforms for hybrid and electric ships, has selected Glosten, a Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm, to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel. This collaboration marks a major step forward in the effort to offer zero-emission global shipping and expand the reach of electric propulsion in commercial maritime applications.

Glosten has been working with Fleetzero on the retrofit of a Lightering Support Vessel owned

and operated by AET. This vessel is being outfitted with a plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion

system and will transit primarily on battery power once the conversion is complete.

“This vessel will be a major milestone—not just for us, but for the entire industry,” said Steven

Henderson, CEO of Fleetzero. “Partnering with Glosten allows us to showcase how our

propulsion technology can enable economical, cleaner, and more efficient operations, while

pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in shipping.”

“We’re excited to support Fleetzero in transforming this vessel,” added Morgan Fanberg, CEO and

president of Glosten. “It’s a bold move toward the next generation of marine technology, and

exactly the kind of advancement we’re proud to support.”

With the vessel design already underway, Fleetzero and Glosten will transition into detailed

engineering in the coming months, with construction expected to begin in mid-2026. Once

operational, the vessel will serve as a model for long-range hybrid-electric propulsion worldwide.

About Fleetzero: Fleetzero is a full‑stack shipbuilder based in Houston, Texas, that combines

modular hull construction, bespoke hybrid‑electric propulsion platforms, and advanced

autonomous navigation into a single, integrated solution.

Guided by the seagoing experience of its many former‑mariner team members, Fleetzero develops technology that puts crew safety and operational simplicity first while significantly reducing costs and elevating efficiency.

Glosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers. The firm’s design experience includes research vessels, tugs, barges, passenger and car ferries, and special-purpose platforms. Founded in 1958, the firm is recognized throughout the marine industry for integrating cutting-edge technologies and advanced analysis with practical, experience-based design.