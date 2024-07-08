Eastern to build four new CARB-compliant escort tugs for Saltchuk Written by Nick Blenkey









Panama City, Fla., based Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) reports that it has been awarded a contract to construct four new Robert Allan Ltd. RApport 2600 escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine. They will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe shipyards, with delivery expected in 2026.

The Saltchuk Marine family includes Foss Maritime, Young Brothers, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge, AmNav Maritime, and Foss Offshore Wind. The four-tug contract marks the beginning of Saltchuk Marine’s long-term fleet renewal project, with the new tugs set to support West Coast port operations and to comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements.

“We are pleased to partner with Saltchuk Marine on this significant fleet renewal project” said ESG chairman and CEO Joey D’Isernia. “Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable vessels with industry leading low lifecycle costs that meet stringent environmental standards and support our customer’s missions for many, many years “This contract award is more solid evidence that ESG is able to successfully design and build both government and commercial vessels while remaining highly competent and competitive in both arenas.”

“As the West Coast’s premier tug operator for more than a century, it’s critical that we continue to innovate and provide ship assist services in a manner that prioritizes safety and minimizes environmental impact,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s president and CEO. “The combination of Robert Allan team’s naval architecture and engineering experience and ESG’s proven history of building best-in-class vessels will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with the most reliable service on the West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska.”

VESSEL SPECS: