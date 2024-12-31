CENTCOM forces strike multiple Houthi targets

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that U.S. forces conducted multiple precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Sana’a and coastal locations within Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, Dec. 30 and 31.

On Dec. 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV). CENTCOM says these facilities were used in Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. In addition, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea.

There were no injuries or damage to U.S. personnel or equipment in either incident.

CENTCOM says that Tthe strikes are a part of its effort to degrade Iran-backed Houthi efforts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region.