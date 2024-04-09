BV grants new AiP for general cargo ship methanol dual fuel system Written by Nick Blenkey









In a move seen as broadening the potential of methanol as a fuel for smaller vessels, classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has granted Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding an approval in principle (AiP) for application of its methanol dual fuel system in a 9,000 DWT general cargo ship.

BV says that the integration of the methanol DF system into a 9,000 DWT ship demonstrates its feasibility for smaller-scale ships, highlighting methanol’s adaptability and efficiency as a marine fuel.

“Despite the existence of similar systems on larger vessels, this AiP reaffirms the potential of methanol for environmentally friendly propulsion in diverse maritime applications,” says BV. “Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., specializing in the construction of small and medium-sized vessels, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to developing ships that utilize new fuels, aligning with the industry’s sustainability goals.

For the purpose of the AiP, Bureau Veritas conducted a comprehensive review of Sasaki’s methanol dual-fuel system, meticulously assessing its compliance with the stringent requirements outlined in BV’s Rule Note NR 670 – Methanol & Ethanol Fueled Ships.

To minimize the risk to the ship, its crew, and the environment, NR 670 provides requirements for the arrangement, installation, control and monitoring of machinery, equipment and systems using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel.

“Bureau Veritas is committed to supporting the development and adoption of new fuels, such as methanol, as part of our broader mission to drive environmental stewardship and innovation within the industry,” said Alex Gregg-Smith, senior vice president & chief executive, North Asia and China, at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “The adoption of methanol dual fuel systems on vessels of this size underscores the versatility and practicality of methanol as a marine fuel. We commend Sasaki for their dedication to sustainability and look forward to furthering our partnership in developing innovative solutions for the maritime industry.”