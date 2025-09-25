Birdon America’s Bayou La Batre shipyard hosts USCG leadership

Senior leadership from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Surface Acquisitions and Contracting divisions visited Birdon America’s shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, this week as part of a Gulf Coast tour focused on the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) program.

Birdon acquired the 32-acre Bayou La Batre shipyard in 2024 from Metal Shark, saying then that the acquisition would ensure the successful delivery of the WCC program

The delegation included representatives from the Coast Guard Assistant Commandant – Surface, Program Executive Office – SEA, Surface Acquisition Programs and the Office of Contracting and Procurement. During the visit, the group received program updates, met with Birdon’s shipbuilders and leadership team, and toured the Bayou La Batre shipyard’s industrial facilities.

“This visit was a valuable opportunity to showcase the progress we’ve made and the strength of our relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Tony Ardito, president of Birdon America. “We’re proud to report that the WCC program remains on budget and on schedule, which is a testament to the dedication of our workforce and the effectiveness of our collaboration with Coast Guard leadership.”

“We’re not just building vessels, we’re building critical capability for the nation,” said Sandra Armstrong, Birdon’s director of communications & external relations. “This visit reaffirmed the importance of our work and the trust placed in us to deliver.

The Coast Guard established the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program to replace the capability provided by its aging inland tender fleet. The future WCC fleet is comprised of three variants based on mission set. The 16 river buoy tenders (WLRs) and 11 inland construction tenders (WLICs) are being acquired on a detailed design and construction contract with Birdon America.

Construction on the first WLIC began in June 2025, with a keel laying ceremony planned for late summer and delivery in fiscal year 2027. Construction on the first WLR is planned to begin by the end of this fiscal year, and the cutter will be delivered in fiscal year 2027.