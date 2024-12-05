Bergen Engines and ioCurrents partner up

Seattle-based maritime data analytics specialist ioCurrents has reached a strategic agreement with Norway’s Bergen Engines. The partnership will enable Bergen Engines to offer ioCurrents’ MarineInsight platform as a value-added solution to customers in new builds, repowers, and overhauls, leveraging real-time data analytics to optimize vessel performance.

The MarineInsight platform utilizes advanced AI and machine learning to deliver predictive analytics, fuel optimization insights, and maintenance strategies, enabling vessel owners to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. The solution is compatible with any sensor-equipped system, providing unparalleled flexibility and scalability.

The companies say that by combining Bergen Engines’ expertise in designing and delivering high-performance medium speed engines and power systems with ioCurrents’ state-of- the-art data analytics, the partnership offers a holistic approach to improving operational performance for vessel owners worldwide.

“This partnership with ioCurrents marks an important step forward for Bergen Engines as we continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” said Kjell Harloff, head of sales – marine at Bergen Engines. “MarineInsight’s ability to deliver actionable insights in real time will complement our power solutions, ensuring optimized performance which can reduce fuel consumption, cost and emission. We are excited to bring this technology to our global customer base.”

“We’re proud to partner with Bergen Engines, a company known for its excellence in engineering and commitment to innovation,” said Will Roberts, CEO of ioCurrents. “This partnership allows us to extend MarineInsight’s reach across the globe and offer vessel owners and operators a comprehensive solution. Together, we’re helping the maritime industry achieve greater efficiency and

sustainability.”