Amogy partners with Hanwha on ammonia-powered vessel solutions

A three-way partnership between Brooklyn, N.Y., headquartered Amogy and two units of South Korea’s Hanwhat Group aims to accelerate accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry through the deployment of Amogy’s zero-emission ammonia-to-power technology for ammonia-powered vessel solutions.

Hanwha Ocean (the former DSME), one the world’s largest shipbuilders, has signed a contract that will see it purchase an Amogy ammonia-to-electrical power system that includes a Hanwha Aerospace hydrogen fuel cell system.

“By combining our ammonia-to-power technology with Hanwha Ocean’s industry-leading shipbuilding capabilities and Hanwha Aerospace’s fuel cell system expertise, we are setting a new standard for clean energy in the maritime sector,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy.

“Ammonia stands out as an eco-friendly energy source including strengths in storage and transportation, it is also an important energy source of Hanwha Ocean’s pioneering maritime decarbonization solutions,” said Hanwha Ocean executive vice president Hyoung Seog Kim. “Through this partnership, and with Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system and Hanwha Aerospace’s hydrogen fuel cell system, we move toward a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future, taking a significant stride forward.”

“As hydrogen fuel cell systems integrated with ammonia systems are essential for decarbonization in the marine industry, we will maximize synergy through this partnership with Hanwha Ocean and Amogy,” said Seunghak Moon, head of the E-propulsion system business group at Hanwha Aerospace. “This technology can play an important role in the net zero ecosystem for maritime transportation.”

A leading player in the Korean aerospace sector, Hanwha Aerospace already supplies L-ion battery systems for submarines and surface ships and has fuel cell applications under development for a number of sectors, with ammonia-powered vessels now, it seems, becoming one of them.