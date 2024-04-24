Maersk: “We may be able use barge services in and out of Baltimore”

In a customer advisory released today, Maersk says that the opening of the new third temporary access channel to Baltimore could potentially allow it and other carriers to operate limited barge services into and out of the Port of Baltimore.

Following is the text of the advisory:

“The Baltimore Captain of the Port (COTP) has announced the opening of a third temporary alternate channel to provide limited access for commercially essential vessels in the Port of Baltimore. This channel, with a controlling depth of 20 feet, could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge services into and out of the Port of Baltimore. We will contact customers directly should we be able to offer a barge service.

“As previously shared, the first two temporary alternate channels opened by the COTP are not deep enough to accommodate the larger oceangoing container vessels that Maersk and other carriers use to call upon Baltimore and other USEC ports.

“We understand your need for clarity on your cargo, as well as future changes to our routes regarding Baltimore. We are working diligently to identify solutions and will inform you as soon as possible of changes to current and future cargo to Baltimore.

“If you have any questions or need further information on your cargo, please reach out to your local Maersk representative. Our teams are on hand to support with your planning, should you need any assistance.”