VIDEO: Third Key Bridge alternate channel is now open

The Unified Command responding to the Baltimore bridge collapse reports that the Captain of the Port has established a third Key Bridge alternate channel. Called the Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel, which is on the northeast side of the main channel in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and will provide limited access for commercially essential vessels.

The Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel, depicted in green, has a controlling depth of 20 feet, a 300-foot horizontal clearance, and a vertical clearance of 135 feet. [Infographic courtesy of Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command]

Opening of this third Key Bridge alternate channel is part of a phased approach to opening the main channel. The new Fort Carroll temporary channel is marked with government-lighted aids to navigation and will be limited to transit at the discretion of the COTP. It has a controlling depth of 20 feet, a 300-foot horizontal clearance, and a vertical clearance of 135 feet.

“This additional channel increases the types of vessels able to transit inbound and outbound the port of Baltimore,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. David O’Connell, Captain of the Port and Federal On-Scene Coordinator, Key Bridge Response 2024. “We estimate facilitating approximately 15% of pre-collapse commercial activity.”

The current 2,000-yard safety zone around the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains in effect and is intended to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment. No vessel or person will be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the COTP or a designated representative.

“Everyday, members of the Key Bridge Response Unified Command are working tirelessly to complete the steps necessary to support full access to the Fort McHenry channel,” said O’Connell. “The opening of this third channel represents continuous progress towards this overarching objective.”

More details on the the third Key Bridge alternate channel in this MSIB: