MARAD designates 848 new miles of Marine Highway

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) has designated 848 new miles of navigable waterways and approved 14 new sponsors for the U.S. Marine Highway Program (USMHP). The network, which now covers 27,139 miles on 35 designated routes, supports U.S. supply chains, critical infrastructure, and maritime workforce development.

A key highlight of this latest expansion is the strengthening of the M-90 route, which runs 2,345 miles through the Great Lakes, connecting Minnesota to New York. Seven new sponsors have joined M-90: the State Departments of Transportation for Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and New York, as well as the Ports of Indiana and the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

“Coming from the Midwest, I’ve seen firsthand how maritime dominance isn’t just about our oceans. Our nation’s many rivers and inland ports are crucial resources to moving great American products to markets across the country and around the world,” said Secretary Duffy. “Expanding the Marine Highway Program will strengthen the Great Lakes economy and other regional communities.”

“By adding local sponsors to the Marine Highway Program who know these regions well, we can help more American communities and businesses prosper,” said MARAD Acting Administrator Sang Yi. “Bringing more partners into the marine transportation network is a no brainer.”

U.S. Marine Highways are a vital component of America’s transportation infrastructure, offering a reliable way to move goods while easing congestion on our nation’s busy road and rail systems. The network of navigable waterways provides shippers with additional options that support jobs and economic growth in port communities and along freight corridors. As the demand for freight keeps growing, these waterways offer an efficient and reliable way to keep goods moving across America.

The USMHP awards federal grants to eligible public and private-sector projects along designated routes.

Route sponsors are responsible for endorsing applicants seeking federal assistance under the USMHP grant program. Sponsors ensure localized oversight for marine transportation proposals within their regions.

Newly designated routes and their new sponsors include:

M-23 (20 miles): Big Sandy River – Co-sponsored by Kentucky and West Virginia DOTs

M-24 (382 miles): Cumberland River – Co-sponsored by Kentucky and Tennessee DOTs

M-165 (109 miles): Green River – Sponsored by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

M-167 (337 miles): Ouachita River – Co-sponsored by Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development and Arkansas Waterways Commission

The USMHP is currently accepting grant applications through July 15, 2025.