Maritime Partners christens M/V Emily Webber towboat

Maritime Partners held a christening ceremony last month for the M/V Emily Webber towboat, the seventh of nine vessels the company is building at Intracoastal Iron Works in Bourg, La.

The towboat is named for the late Emily Michelle Webber, friend of Maritime Partners’ Co-Founder and President Austin Sperry’s wife, Sally. Webber unexpectedly died last at the age of 41.

The 78- by 34-foot, Entech-designed M/V Emily Webber has a depth of 10 feet and offers 2,000 hp. via twin Cummins QSK38 main engines, which are paired to Reintjes WAF reverse and reduction gears 7.091:1 from Karl Senner LLC.

The engines and gears drive four-blade propellers, with a 76-inch diameter and 66-inch pitch from Houma Machine & Marine.

The control package was provided by Sewart Supply, while EMI furnished the steering system. Rhodes Electric Services supplied the vessel’s radar, radios and GPS, and M&M Bumper Service LLC in Bourg provided the fendering. The steering panel in the pilothouse has remote start, a selector switch indicator light and an oil level alarm.

The towboat features a pair of 40-ton Nabrico deck winches and a full fleet deck forward of the main deck house. Inside, there are accommodations for a crew of seven. The vessel has tankage for 28,000 gallons of fuel and 12,200 gallons of potable water.