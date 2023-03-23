Dutra wins $67.4 million dredging contract

The San Rafael, Calif., based Dutra Group has been awarded a $67,478,100 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging by hopper or mechanical dredge and potential clean-up operations.

Bids were solicited via the internet with four received.

Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds; and fiscal 2022 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $67,478,100 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-23-C-5000).