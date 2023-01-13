Leadership changes at Dutra

Harry K. Stewart has been named CEO of San Rafael, Calif., based dredging and marine contracting specialist The Dutra Group, as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. Bill T. Dutra, who founded the company at the age of 26, is moving into the role of executive chairman.

Dutra, is immediately recognizable by the signature Borsalino and Stetson hats he wears in tribute to his grandfather, Antone Dutra. Over five decades of expansion, he has taken the company, long associated with the construction and maintenance of the extensive California Delta levee system, into a diverse nation-wide company.

“I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my place after 50 years leading this company as we built The Dutra Group into a fine organization committed to supporting our nation’s infrastructure and focused on our customers’ needs,” said Dutra. “I feel very confident that, with the leadership of Harry and his executive team, and all the employees at Dutra, the company will have great success for years to come.”

Stewart joined Dutra in 1983 and held various roles over the next 40 years, most recently as COO. He assumes his new role at a time when the company’s markets are strong, with particularly strong demand for marine infrastructure work of all types and record levels of federal funding available to support that work.

“Bill’s unfettered leadership, vision, and passion have inspired all of us at The Dutra Group, and we are all fortunate to have mentored under him,” Stewart said. “I am honored and excited to work alongside our management team and everyone throughout the organization to guide this company into its next chapter and heightened prosperity into the future.”