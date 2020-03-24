VIDEO: Holland Shipyards books order for five electric ferries

Hardinxveld-Giessendam, Netherlands, based Holland Shipyards Group has been awarded a contract by GVB, Amsterdam’s public transportation provider, covering the construction of five new fully-electric ferries which will be operating in the North Sea Canal area. The first ferry is expected to enter service in 2021, the delivery of the last ferry will be in 2023.

This latest order follows the shipbuilder’s earlier delivery of GVB’s IJveer-60 series of hybrid ferries

The five new 41.00 meter x 13.9 meter ferries will have a capacity of 20 cars, four trucks or 400 passengers and are intended for fully-electric operation. They are charged by means of a 1,600 kW shore charging facility.

Each ferry has a battery capacity of 2 x 340 kWh and a propulsion capacity of 2 x 300 kW.

Charging the batteries takes approximately three minutes and is performed automatically while boarding and unboarding passengers and vehicles.

Holland Shipyards Group says it has distinguished itself from the traditional shipbuilding market by actively seeking out and embracing projects with renewable components. While batteries have proven to be an ideal solution for the ferries market, Holland Shipyards Group is also investigating other renewable resources and is currently involved in its first hydrogen project.

‍