Bouchard: New York COTP orders rescinded

Bouchard Transportation reports that all Captain of the Port Orders and form 835 orders have been rescinded in the Port of New York.

Bouchard is slowly returning vessels to the market and says it is committed to doing its part to support the economy of the U.S. at this critical time.

President Morton S. Bouchard III commented: “I would like to thank the women and men of the U.S. Coast Guard, my invaluable team and all those quality professionals who have helped us through this difficult period. We will continue to do all we can to meet the needs of our customers and support our staff and our nation in this difficult time. Once again my thanks to all for their efforts and our prayers for everyone’s safety.”