SCA member shipyards get $7 million in grants

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) reports that nine of its members received more than $7 million in the latest round of awards under the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Small Shipyard Grant Program.

The program annually provides federal grants to support capital improvements and employee training projects at small shipyards across the United States. SCA says that it applauds U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting MARAD Administrator Lucinda Lessley for these awards.

“The American shipyard and maritime industry supports more than 650,000 across the nation, contributing $24 billion in labor income and $36 billion worth of goods and services to the U.S. economy annually,” said Matthew Paxton, president of SCA. “Shipyards are a crucial part of our economy and MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program accelerates growth in one of America’s most innovative legacy industries and infuses important capital into communities from coast to coast.”

The grants provided through the Small Shipyard Grant Program help eligible shipyards modernize operations, improve efficiency and reap the benefits of increased productivity by investing in emerging technologies and a highly skilled workforce.

The following SCA member yards were awarded a combined $7,036,815 through the Small Shipyard Grant Program: