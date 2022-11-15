U.K. MoD awards BAE Systems contract for 5 frigates

The U.K. Ministry of Defence has awarded BAE Systems a GBP 4.2 billion (just under $5 billion) contract to build the next five City Class Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy in Glasgow.

HMS Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and London will complete the 8-strong class of Type 26 frigates after the MOD placed a £4.2bn order with @BAES_Maritime



They will join HMS Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast in the vanguard of submarine hunting. — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) November 15, 2022

The contract sustains more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and throughout the wider U.K. maritime supply chain.

It also secures shipbuilding at BAE Systems’ facilities in Scotland into the 2030s. Up to GBP 1.8 billion of the new order will be spent in the supply chain, including GBP 1.2 billion with U.K .suppliers.

The City Class Type 26 is the U.K. variant of the BAE Global Combat Ship and is designed for anti-submarine warfare and high-intensity air defense, but can adapt its role quickly to transport high volumes of humanitarian aid and to house medical facilities.

Three Type 26 ships are already in build in Glasgow, with the first of class, HMS Glasgow, on track to enter the water later this year and be delivered to the Royal Navy in the mid-2020s. The construction of HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast is also underway.

GLOBAL COMBAT SHIP

BAE Systems Australia is leading the build of nine Hunter class variants of the Global Combat Ship for the Royal Australian Navy.

Canada has selected the Type 26 frigate design for the 15-ship Canadian Surface Combatant program for the Royal Canadian Navy. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is the nominated shipbuilder.