Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary

Helsinki, Finland, headquartered naval architecture and marine engineering firm Foreship Ltd.has appointed Shaun White as managing director of its new Southampton, U.K., based subsidiary, Foreship UK.

White joins Foreship UK from Spear Power Systems, where he led on electrification and energy solutions for the marine business as senior project manager. Responsibilities included leadership of the EU Horizon 2020 funded Current Direct initiative, which aims to advance sustainable waterborne transport by developing innovative technology, business and finance solutions.

Well-known in the U.K. maritime industry, White has held several leading positions in the sector, gaining significant insights into shipping’s technical and commercial pathways on alternative fuels, hybrid solutions, electrification and energy infrastructure systems.

“We are excited to apply our knowledge and experience from the commercial shipping, cruise, passenger and defense sectors to establish and further develop U.K. maritime industry partnerships. Our focus will be to ensure Foreship UK is an innovative maritime partner that will deliver value through growth strategies and collaboration, based on Foreship’s ship design and engineering services,” said White

In addition to White, the Foreship UK Ltd Board of Directors comprises Foreship CEO, Lauri Haavisto, and Foreship CFO, Kaisa Immonen.

While bringing Foreship’s value proposition to U.K. customers, Haavisto emphasized the new subsidiary would be U.K.-centric and adapt services and partnerships to in-country needs.

“The U.K. has a clear focus and strategy for maritime decarbonization and sustainability, and Foreship UK will work within the UK-based sector to find synergies and clear connections where our capabilities clearly add value,” he said.

“Climate change is a global challenge, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and working with the sector to develop the green shipping technologies of tomorrow,” said White. “Foreship UK will seek to learn from and contribute to programs such as the U.K.’s Clean Maritime Demonstrations Competition (CMDC), UKSHORE Office and National Shipbuilding Strategy. We firmly believe our skills and expertise can help the UK consolidate its role at the forefront of maritime technology, innovation, and sustainability.”

