PODCAST: Danfoss Editron and Volvo Penta talk electrified solutions and sustainability

Written by Marine Log Staff
Speakers discuss electrified solutions

Erno Tenhunen, marine director of Danfoss Editron, and Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine Business Unit

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Erno Tenhunen, marine director of Danfoss Editron, and  Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine Business Unit, on how Danfoss Editron’s new partnership with Volvo Penta will promote marine industry sustainability. 

We also explore how the cooperation will support commercial marine customers’ transitions into electrified solutions, accelerate sustainability across the marine industry, and set higher standards in the electrification of marine propulsion solutions.

Talking marine sustainability
