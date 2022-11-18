Research institute opts for Incat Crowther battery-hybrid “floating classroom”

A 65-foot Incat Crowther designed research vessel on order at the Midship Marine shipyard in Harvey, La., has been designed to meet the needs of the Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI) at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for a “floating classroom.” Supporting LSRI’s on-water education and research, it will support the university’s environmental objectives by using a proven parallel battery-hybrid propulsion technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Incat Crowther has customized the design of the vessel, which can carry 49 passengers and eight crew, specifically to the needs of the LSRI. The main deck features two large state-of-the-art laboratories – one a dry laboratory and the other a wet laboratory – which can also be configured to a traditional classroom set-up. Each laboratory is complemented with conveniently located storage spaces while the main deck also features a large 294-square foot working deck area with two folding dive platforms and two bathrooms.

The upper deck features a large classroom adjacent to the pilot house, and two survey winches for use with a stern A-frame.

“We are incredibly pleased the Lake Superior Research Institute chose Incat Crowther as their partner to deliver this new, innovative hybrid research vessel,” said Grant Pecoraro, managing director of Incat Crowther’s U.S. office. “This project demonstrates Incat Crowther’s commitment to understanding our clients’ needs and developing bespoke solutions to address unique requirement.”

“This stable, quiet hybrid catamaran will enable LSRI to continue and expand freshwater research initiatives, as well as provide opportunities for students and community members to connect with Lake Superior,” said Amy Eliot, LSRI associate director and project lead.

Measuring 65 foot long and with a beam of 24 feet, the vessel is constructed of marine grade aluminum. It has a prop draft of 4 foot 6 inches that makes it operable in nearshore areas, while a reinforced hull will allow operations in light winter conditions.

The vessel is fitted with an ESCO hybrid system and twin John Deere 6090SFM85 diesels, each developing 317 kW @ 2300 rpm. Service speed is 17 knots and maximum speed 18 knots.

Delivery is expected in spring 2024.

SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISING

The plan for a floating classroom became a reality after a successful fundraising campaign conducted by the UW-Superior Foundation.

“The Together We Are Superior campaign exceeded our goal of $20 million by bringing nearly 3,900 alumni, friends, and businesses together to bring excellence and distinction to our ‘anchor of the north’ university,” said Jeanne Thompson, vice chancellor for advancement and executive director of the UW-Superior Foundation. “The Superior Floating Classroom is one of the many new and innovative initiatives made possible through the campaign.”

“The floating classroom will be an important addition to our research and educational programs,” said Chancellor Renée Wachter. “Through the unwavering generosity of the Swenson Family Foundation, this contemporary multi-use vessel will be constructed and equipped completely with private funding.”

