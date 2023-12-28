NYK Line to trial long-term biofuel use

Japan’s NYK Line says that, starting in FY2024, it will conduct full-scale trials of the long-term use of biofuels, considered as net-zero CO2 fuels, in its current HFO-fueled ships. Moving forward from earlier short-term trials, NYK will comprehensively verify the safety and stable procurement of biofuels used over a long period.

Some of the reasons why shipowners are taking a one step at a time approach to biofuels became clear last month when Lübeck, Germany, headquartered dry bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers, released the results of a study on the long-term use of biofuels that it has been conducting with MIT (see earlier story).

For its part, NYK Line says that, in its new trial, it will use biofuel continuously for three months on multiple vessel types. It will then gradually extend biofuel use for longer periods for further validation.

Since FY2019, NYK Line has conducted short-term biofuel trials on about 10 vessels. It says that, while it has confirmed the safety of short-term biofuel use, it has not verified the impact of biofuels on the ship’s main engine, generator, motor, fuel supply system, etc., and the quality of biofuels after a certain storage period.

NYK Line also says that it needs to ensure the stability of biofuel procurement when used in more vessels.

On November 6, NYK Group set a new target of reducing its GHG emissions by 45% from the FY2021 level by FY2030. NYK Line will use the extended biofuel trial in pursuit of that goal.

