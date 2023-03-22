Mississippi River Commission preps for spring high-water inspection trip

The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual spring high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River, March 27- 31, 2023.

The commission will host four public meetings onboard the M/V Mississippi in towns along the river, with its members meeting with local partners, stakeholders and residents hearing their concerns, ideas and issues.

Delivered in 1993 by VT Halter Marine, the 241 foot long M/V Mississippi is the largest diesel towboat in the U.S. and spends most of its time as a working towboat for the U.S.Army Corps of Engineers.

Twice a year it serves as an inspection boat for the Mississippi River Commission (MRC) during its annual high- and low-water inspection trips each year. Commissioners hold meetings in the boat’s hearing room, which can seat 115 people. Its dining room has a capacity of 85 people. The boat has 22 staterooms and can handle 150 passengers.

The meeting dates, times and locations for this year’s MRC high water trip are as follows:

March 27 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cairo, Ill. – City Front

March 28 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Memphis, Tenn. – Beale Street Landing

March 29 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Greenville, Miss. – City Front

March 31 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. New Orleans, La. – New Orleans District Dock

All meetings will be open to the public with the agenda below:

Summary report by the president of the commission on national and regional issues affecting the Army Corps of Engineers and commission programs and projects on the Mississippi and its tributaries. District Commander’s overview for the commission on current project issues in the respective area. Presentations to the Commission by local organizations and members of the public with views or comments on any issue affecting the programs or projects of the Commission and the Corps of Engineers.

Testimony will be accepted for the record until 5:00 p.m., March 31.

For more information, contact the MRC administrative officer at 601-634-5768 or email [email protected]

Established by Congress in 1879, the commission is headquartered in Vicksburg. It provides water resources engineering direction and policy advice to the Administration, Congress and the Army in a drainage basin covering 41% of the United States and parts of two Canadian provinces by overseeing the planning and reporting on the improvements on the Mississippi River. In its current capacity, the MRC is charged with prosecuting the Mississippi River and Tributaries project that was authorized through the 1928 Flood Control Act.