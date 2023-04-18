Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission appoints director of development

Lara Bowman has joined the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) in Kiln, Miss., as director of development.

“We are excited to add an experienced and passionate professional like Lara to our team and welcome her back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Lara’s experience working in Mississippi and knowledge of our existing partners combined with her experience in community development, grants, marketing, site development and workforce will benefit Hancock County and the region.” said Blaine LaFontaine, CEO of HCPHC.

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission was established in 1963 to lead the county’s economic development activities. Stennis International Airport and Port Bienville Industrial Park are home to 30 companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Bowman will work with existing business and industry within the county while developing sites and assets for industrial recruitment and marketing at HCPHC.

She joins HCPHC from the Cleveland – Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce in Cleveland, Miss. where she led a full-service community and economic development organization.

Bowman obtained her professional community economic development (PCED) certification and is a business retention and expansion coordinator (BREC) through BREI. She received her master of business administration and bachelor of arts degrees from Mississippi State University with a graduate level certificate in economic development.