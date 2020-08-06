Ecochlor receives IMO BWMS Code Type Approval

North Haven, Conn., headquartered Ecochlor has received Type Approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) in accordance with the IMO BWMS Code (MEPC.300(72) / revised 2016 G8) standards. The new certification applies to the entire range of Ecochlor ballast water management systems (BWMS), with flow rates of between 500 cu.m/h and 16,200 cu.m/h.

This means that vessel owners may continue to install Ecochlor’s BWMS after the IMO BWMS Code deadline of October 28, 2020 deadline. The company completed the additional testing required for active substance technologies for full approval in marine, brackish and fresh waters earlier in the year. The tests confirmed that no changes in equipment or in the operation of the Ecochlor BWMS were required.

Ecochlor is a market leader in the BWM industry and uses a two-step treatment process to treat ballast water; filtration and chlorine dioxide. Treatment is during uptake only, with no discharge neutralization step required.

The company has the capability to supply, service and support its systems worldwide and has a reputation for delivering a system that is easy-to-use by ship crews. It requires minimal crew involvement during operation and does not have any TRO components, which can cause interruption to both ballasting and de-ballasting operations. Treatment dosage and efficacy are not affected by salinity, temperature or “dirty” water – all factors that result in uncertainty about the efficacy of other technologies. The system energy requirement is very low, possibly the lowest of any BWMS on the market, says Ecochlor.

Ecochlor’s Vice President of Operations, Pete Thompson, has coordinated the testing and documentation efforts for Type Approval. He commented, “For two decades we have continued to test the effectiveness of our system to the highest standards available worldwide. This commitment reinforces our determination to bring a quality, reliable BWMS to the maritime industry.”

“This latest regulatory approval is another example of Ecochlor’s unwavering commitment to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from class societies and flag administrations across the globe, even as the requirements continue to evolve,” said Steve Candito, Ecochlor’s CEO.

You can see the Ecochlor list of regulatory approvals HERE