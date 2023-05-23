Corsica Ferries will use Wärtsilä decarbonization modeling to assess strategies Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä will carry out decarbonization modeling on two vessels in the Corsica Ferries fleet. The study will create a digital model of the two ships to simulate the effect of various decarbonization technologies on their environmental compliance. This will enable accurate evaluation of the efficiency gains possible through the implementation of the latest technical innovations. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in March 2023.

The Mega Express and Mega Express II are 176 meter-long sister vessels. Both operate with Wärtsilä engines and propellers. Propeller re-blading and hybridization will be among the technologies evaluated through decarbonization modeling, as will Wärtsilä’s Energoprofin energy saving propeller cap solution, and the company’s fuel consumption reducing air lubrication system.

“It is a huge benefit to be able to simulate in advance how various products, solutions, and systems will impact efficiency,” says Nicolò Verrina, energy transition naval architect & ocean engineer at Corsica Ferries. “This will help us in our efforts to decarbonize fleet operations and meet our sustainability goals. We respect Wärtsilä’s experience and capabilities, and are pleased to continue the good relationship between our companies with this modeling program.”

“IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) legislation is driving the industry’s move towards greater efficiencies and reduced CO2 emissions,” says Giulio Pacini, manager decarbonization services, project services at Wärtsilä. “Wärtsilä’s decarbonization services provide the means by which companies can attain a detailed understanding of the best way forward before making hit-or-miss decisions on product purchases.”

Wärtsilä’s fleet decarbonization service is designed to tackle the challenge of environmental regulatory compliance. By combining data-driven assessments with expert advice and recommendations, the service enables operators to decide on the optimal route to decarbonized operations with cost-effective investments.