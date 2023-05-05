Administration moves ahead on $4 billion clean ports plan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking the initial steps on the development of programs that will invest $4 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act in U.S. port infrastructure. The Clean Ports Program will invest $3 billion in technologies to reduce harmful air and climate pollutants at U.S. ports and create a zero-emission shipping future. The Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program will invest an additional $1 billion to reduce vehicle emissions and better protect the health of the people living and working near ports, schools, and other truck routes.

EPA is now seeking public input to inform the development of two new programs.

“Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, we are transforming our nation’s infrastructure for the better, all while protecting the health of underserved communities that are too often overburdened by pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With $4 billion in funding for clean ports and clean transportation from the Inflation Reduction Act, we can deliver cleaner air and healthier communities, support good-paying jobs, and strengthen local economies.”

Administrator Regan announced the funding and associated request for information with U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D. Ga.) while touring the Port of Savannah, where EPA has previously awarded the Georgia Ports Authority over $9 million in Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) funds to reduce diesel emissions and improve air quality by upgrading and replacing older freight trucks, cargo handling equipment, and marine engines with cleaner models. EPA says the new Clean Ports and Heavy-Duty Vehicle programs will go a step further to reduce emissions and improve community air quality through electrification and other zero-emissions technologies while strengthening the clean energy supply chain.

“I continue working to upgrade Georgia’s port infrastructure and establish Georgia as the national leader in advanced energy technology,” said Senator Ossoff (GA). “I thank President Biden and Administrator Regan for their attention to Georgia’s ports and their support for Georgia’s economic development and environmental quality.”

The Clean Ports Program builds on EPA’s existing Ports Initiative and aims to transform port infrastructure while boosting investments for zero-emission port equipment and technology that reduces climate and air pollutants and improves air quality at ports and surrounding communities. The Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program provides funding to offset the costs of replacing heavy-duty commercial vehicles with zero-emission vehicles, deploy infrastructure needed to charge, fuel, and maintain these zero-emission vehicles, and develop and train the necessary workforce.

RFI RELEASED

Through responses to a Request for Information (RFI) EPA is looking to improve the agency’s understanding of zero-emission trucks and port equipment as well as their associated charging and fueling infrastructure requirements. EPA is especially interested in comments detailing the availability, market price, and performance of zero-emission trucks, zero-emission port equipment, electric charging and other fueling infrastructure needs for zero-emission technologies, and to what degree the content and components of these systems are manufactured in the United States.