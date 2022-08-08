Singapore: Quah Ley Hoon stepping down as MPA chief

The Singapore Ministry of Transport reports that Quah Ley Hoon will be stepping down as Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on September 5, 2022. She will be succeeded by Teo Eng Dih, currently Deputy Secretary (Policy) of the Singapore Ministry of Defense (MINDEF).

Since assuming the role of MPA Chief Executive on January 1, 2019, Quah Ley Hoon has played a pivotal role in furthering MPA’s vision of being a leading ag.ency driving Singapore’s global maritime aspirations. Among a string of accomplishments noted by the Ministry of Transport is her role in leading MPA to complete the Tuas Port Phase 1 reclamation in 2021, a significant milestone in the development of Singapore’s next-generation port and in sustaining the port’s competitiveness and connectivity to the world. She was also instrumental in leading MPA to navigate the disruptions caused by COVID-19, while pressing on with the development and transformation of Singapore’s international maritime center and global hub port.

A strong proponent for transformation of the maritime industry, notably in pushing forward the decarbonization and digitalization agenda, Quah worked with the Singapore Maritime Foundation to establish the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) with private sector partners in August 2021.

Quah was awarded the NTUC Medal of Commendation in May 2022 for her work in improving workers’ wages, welfare and work prospects for seafarers amid COVID-19 and also the Legion d’Honneur by the French Government in June 2022, for her work in keeping Singapore’s port and services open during COVID-19.

TEO ENG DIH

As Deputy Secretary (Policy) at MINDEF, Teo Eng Dih is responsible for MINDEF’s defense policy and diplomacy, strategic and public communications, and total defense. Mr Teo oversaw the expansion of defense cooperation with international partners and strengthening of collaborations at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) platform.

Since March 2019, he has served on the Jurong Port Board of Directors and is an appointed member of the Executive Committee and Management, Development & Compensation Committee.

Prior to joining MINDEF, Teo was Special Assistant to then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and had served in various government agencies in the areas of Policy and Planning, Manpower, Strategy, Technology, Climate Change, Enterprise Services and International Trade. He obtained a Master in Chemical Engineering First Class Honors from Imperial College of Science and Technology and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School.