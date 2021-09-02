Tideline Marine talks small-scale ferry operations at FERRIES 2021

This year’s presentation of Marine Log FERRIES conference is now just over two months away and the program is rapidly shaping up.

The event will take place November 9-10 on the New York Harbor waterfront in Jersey City, N.J., in partnership with the Passenger Vessel Association. As its theme says, “The ferry industry is poised to rebound in 2022.”

This year, the program includes a presentation on small-scale ferry operations by Nigel Cabral, CEO of Tideline Marine Group, a ferry services and maritime consulting firm based in Tiburon, Calif.

Cabral will discuss small-scale ferry operations on the West Coast and how what they’re doing now can apply anywhere. He will also outline:

Cutting emissions and whether or not to electrify;

Lessons learned from COVID-19;

Integrating transit solutions into corporate America; and

The importance of operators doing feasibility studies.

The audience will be invited to ask questions immediately following the discussion.

MEET NIGEL CABRAL

Nigel Cabral, CEO of Tideline Marine Group.

Cabral is originally from Goa, India, where for 10 years he held the position of COO of the Cabral Group of companies, a family owned business that included two shipyards, a hotel, and a fleet of vessels engaged in marine logistics.

With extensive experience in both the maritime and hospitality industries, Cabral, who has an MBA from the London Business School, brings a unique combination of skillsets and perspective to the conference.

Tideline’s innovative model of maritime transportation continues to be embraced by individuals and the region’s most premiere companies and institutions in both the private and public sectors.

In addition to his work in the family run business in India, he worked for several years in the U.K. and brings a range of experience as a strategy consultant for tech companies in Silicon Valley, including Microsoft, Sprint, Comcast, Verizon, and TPG, as well as experience in product management, operations and finance with an electric vehicle startup.

FERRIES 2021

The venue, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking ferry traffic on the Hudson River, is a quick ferry ride from New York City.

Marine Log has partnered with the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA) to plan what will be the industry’s first live event in 18 months. In addition to two days of in-person discussions and dynamic Q&A sessions, the event will feature ample opportunities for networking.

Over the next several years, the ferry industry is expected to experience rapid growth and innovation. The collaboration between Marine Log and the PVA enables both organizations to share resources and industry knowledge in support of the ferry industry at this critical juncture.

As ever, a focus of the program will be on lessons learned from hard-earned, real-life experience. In addition, the program will explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through advances in technology, innovative approaches to operating a vessel, and the latest trends in ferry design.

FERRY TOUR

A highlight of this year’s event will be an in-person tour of the first of the three new Ollis Class ferries being delivered to New York Harbor this fall for the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Staten Island Ferry Division. The ferries—designed by Elliott Bay Design Group in Seattle, Wash.—were built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton, Fla., shipyard.

Conference attendees will get a guided tour of the vessel’s pilothouse, engineroom, and its passenger spaces.

NYCDOT will also allow guests to explore its full mission pilothouse simulator. Designed as a close reproduction of the Ollis Class pilothouse, the simulator features the same Furuno radars and Transas ECS units as the ferries.

A Q&A session will conclude the tour on the saloon deck of the ferry prior to returning to the hotel for the remainder of the conference.

Currently, the growing list of event sponsors includes Cummins (platinum sponsor); UES Seating (tour sponsor); Glosten, ABB, and Siemens Energy (gold sponsors); NCP Coatings, MTU – A Rolls-Royce Solution, BMT, Elkon, EMS Marcon, Beier Integrated Systems, The Shearer Group, and Thrustmaster (silver sponsors); and Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Elliott Bay Design Group, Derecktor, Rigidized Metals, All American Marine, and BAE Systems (bronze sponsors).

Registration for event is now open.

For questions on sponsorships, please contact David Harkey at [email protected]