White Paper: Accelerating the “Sea Change”Written by Marine Log Staff
Driving decarbonization of maritime transport & shipping through vessel electrification
The marine sector, responsible for about 2-3% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, is striving to meet the International Maritime Organization’s 2050 net-zero target. This ambitious goal has prompted a shift towards decarbonizing not just long-haul shipping but also smaller vessels through diverse pathways like all-electric or diesel-electric propulsion (DEP) systems.
As a leader in marine electrification, Siemens Energy offers a broad range of solutions which are explored in this white paper, including DEP systems, battery energy storage, and clean fuel technologies. Siemens Energy recognizes the crucial role that industry professionals, stakeholders, and decision-makers play in this transition, and value your contribution to the industry’s move toward a low-carbon future.
