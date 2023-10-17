White Paper: Where do ports land on the Industry 4.0 Maturity Index?Written by Marine Log Staff
Port terminal operators are using digitalization to become more flexible and resilient so they can respond to volatile market demands, shifting transport routes and growing vessel sizes with greater speed, agility, coordination and collaboration. To succeed, they need digital-ready connectivity platforms that enable and optimize advanced Port 4.0 use cases such as autonomous operations, real-time asset tracking, computer vision, wireless remote control and drone inspection. These applications, connected to the cloud-based terminal operating system (TOS) through a dedicated wireless network, can guarantee service-level agreements (SLAs) and handle data traffic that supports a range of protocols, including PROFINET or PROFISAFE.
To better understand the current competitive landscape and digital transformation status of the maritime industry, Nokia partnered with ABI Research to survey port operators in five key markets and study their barriers to adoption, and the degree of alignment between their technology infrastructure (IT) investments and operational technology (OT) use cases underpinned by digital technologies. The Maturity Index is created to help port operators understand how well they are positioned for Industry 4.0 success.
This white paper covers:
- The Industry 4.0 Maturity Index highlighting the digitalization progress made by port terminal operators
- Technology maturity covering industrial Wi-Fi, private LTE/5G, edge compute, cloud and ruggedized devices and use case priorities including equipment and asset performance improvement and workforce operations and safety
- Identified issues to IT and OT alignments and recommendations for prioritization
