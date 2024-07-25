Regal Rexnord’s Comprehensive Marine Powertrain Solutions for Above and Below Deck

Written by Regal Rexnord
Torsional Vibration

Members of the Regal Rexnord™ Marine Industrial Powertrain Solutions Team discuss
their innovative powertrain solutions for the marine industry.

Download this white paper to learn about:

  • Regal Rexnord’s ability to offer diverse components such as couplings, shafts,
    gearboxes, bearings, clutches, brakes, and IIoT.
  • The importance of adopting advanced technologies like Torsional Vibration
    Analysis and IIoT/predictive maintenance into your processes.
  • Regal Rexnord’s commitment to providing reliable and innovative solutions for
    critical marine vessels.
  • Regal Rexnord’s emphasis on the importance of collaborative efforts among
    engineers to address marine challenges
