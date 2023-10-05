Cruise Ships are Finally Getting the Digital Signage They Deserve

Guests want to be wowed, not bored, when they embark on vacation. Cruise ship brands are attacking this boredom by designing new outdoor spaces with enormous and innovative direct-view LED (DVLED) displays. Cruise lines are also elevating the interior cabin experience and creating a cozier ambiance with virtual windows for guests to enjoy. This expanded offering of digital signage placement throughout the ship’s interior and exterior allows brands and ship designers to improve guest stays, simplify operations, and maximize their messaging opportunities.

Key Direct-View LED (DVLED) features include:

Automatic dimming for operation in day or night setting

Versatile module-based design for easy construction

IP67 protection against ingress from water, humidity, dust, sand or dirt

Easy maintenance with replacement parts and product training provided

