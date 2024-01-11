VIDEO: Siemens Energy talks electrification and more

In this exclusive video interview, Marine Log’s Alex Marcheschi, assistant editor, interviews Luke Briant, director of maritime and offshore sales at Siemens Energy, at last month’s International Workboat Show in New Orleans, La.

Briant details the company’s latest innovations in electrification, automation and digitalization, in addition to what trends he expects to come on line in 2024 and beyond.

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. Located in 90 countries, Siemens Energy operates across the whole energy landscape. From conventional to renewable power, from grid technology to storage to electrifying complex industrial processes.

MEET LUKE BRIANT

Briant started his career as a commercial diver and graduated from the University of Plymouth (UK), with a B.Eng. Marine Systems Technology. In the past 25 Years, he has worked with Rolls-Royce in

propulsion engineering and service, Perry Slingsby Systems in Subsea Engineering, and various Offshore Operators on Oil & Gas related projects. He has also had full exposure to Research and Development, first build development and testing for New ROV designs. (Triton XLX). In these roles, he has had experience with management of technical problems, specifications, project budgets and customer liaising.

Briant has also worked as a marine systems engineer and has experience in the maintenance, repair,

modification, overhaul and installation of marine systems, equipment and machinery in shipyard and

offshore operations.

Briant is currently working for Siemens Energy Inc., as the director of maritime & offshore, Americas. He and his team specialize in marine DEP (Diesel Electric Propulsion), hybrid solutions, marine electrical systems, Offshore Power and Distribution solutions for FLNG, Offshore Drilling and Production, Subsea Power and Flying Lead Solutions, classification rules and requirements, performing the necessary studies, design, and engineering of electrical systems for medium to large vessels Maritime, Offshore and Subsea Assets.

Briant has also supported proposal preparations, estimation of work scopes and customer presentations, and guided very complex technical interchange and knowledge transfer for both processes and application of products to system design. He also acts as a liaison between vessel newbuild project teams, customers, shipyards and service teams on new build and re-power projects.

In these roles, Briant has gathered expertise with hydraulic, electrical power and propulsion, electronic

control equipment, lubrication, motor control and related systems and major components on ship

propulsion systems. In addition to his propulsion and shipyard work, he also has first-hand experience

in repair and maintenance of ROV systems, fiber optic testing and jointing equipment, sub-sea fiber

optic cable jointing, communications systems and general electronics and deck operations on board

cable ships, construction vessels and DSVs.