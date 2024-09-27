Q&A with Bryant Fuller of Siemens Energy

German-based Siemens Energy has provided services that focus on enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of marine vessels, including ferries, by offering technologies such as hybrid and electric propulsion systems for years.

To get a better picture of what these services are for the ferry sector, specifically, we sat down with retired Rear Adm. Bryant Fuller, Head of Federal Maritime Programs for Siemens Energy Maritime Solutions business, for an exclusive Q&A.

Marine Log (ML): What propulsion systems does Siemens Energy offer for ferries?

Bryant Fuller (BF): We offer diesel-electric, hybrid diesel-electric, or all-electric cost-optimized solutions based on the ferry’s travel distance, power requirements, and customer decarbonization objectives.

All-electric (i.e., battery-powered) systems are suitable for ferries that travel shorter distances and where a renewable power source can be used for charging. When more operational flexibility is required, diesel-electric (DEP) or hybrid-electric propulsion typically makes the most sense.

BlueDrive PlusC and BlueDrive Eco are our low-voltage DC-based (LVDC) DEP technologies. These systems have been installed on 45+ ferries worldwide and allow for variable-speed gensets, which can significantly reduce fuel consumption and associated GHG emissions. Our BlueVault batteries can be installed to further improve the fuel efficiency of the power plant and enable all-electric operation under certain scenarios.

We can also collaborate with customers to implement DEP and hybrid-electric solutions that use hydrogen fuel cells. These systems have been incorporated into yachts and research vessels but are also applicable to ferries.

ML: What advancements have been made in Siemens Energy’s propulsion systems, particularly in electrification and hybrid technologies? How are these innovations contributing to reduced emissions and improved efficiency?



BF: DEP systems can be AC- or DC-based. Both provide advantages over conventional diesel engines in terms of efficiency and emissions. The size and operating profile of the vessel will determine which type of electrical distribution is optimal.

Siemens Energy was the first OEM to develop an LVDC DEP solution, and we remain the leader in that category today. When combined with battery energy storage, BlueDrive Plus C is an extremely efficient and flexible solution for ferries with propulsion power requirements under 7 megawatts.

We continue improving the capabilities of our hybrid configurations by increasing energy storage capacity and enabling rapid battery charging from shore. The ultimate objective is to minimize the amount of fuel that must be burned without impacting the vessel’s overall reliability, safety, or operability.

ML: Can you provide examples of recent ferry projects Siemens Energy has worked on? Are there any new ferry propulsion projects planned for the coming year?



BF: Several passenger and car ferries in North America utilize our propulsion technology. In March of this year, the Texas Department of Transportation christened its new ferry—the Esperanza “Hope” Andrade, which is equipped with BlueDrive PlusC and BlueVault batteries. The ferry operates around the clock, seven days a week (weather permitting), and can carry up to 70 passenger vehicles or eight 18-wheelers between Galveston and Port Bolivar. Each trip averages about 18 minutes.

Siemens Energy is currently slated to deliver three additional hybrid-electric ferries over the next year and several more throughout 2026.

ML: Are you seeing a significant shift towards greener propulsion options in the ferry industry, or do many companies still prefer traditional diesel systems?



BF: We are seeing more interest in “green” propulsion technologies as funding becomes available through various agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation. However, some ferry operators still prefer traditional diesel engines.

Many ferry fleets in the U.S. and abroad are “old” and will need to be replaced over the next decade. Given the impetus on decarbonization, DEP, all-electric, and hybrid-electric technologies will only increase. The lifecycle cost of these new technologies is already approaching parity with conventional diesel systems. As fuel costs rise, they will become even more attractive.

ML: Beyond the ferry market, what are Siemens Energy’s major customer sectors in the maritime industry?



BF: Our portfolio spans the entire spectrum of vessels. In addition to ferries, BlueDrive PlusC and BlueVault batteries are used on cruise ships, platform supply vessels, offshore service vessels, research ships, and yachts.

We also provide emissions-reducing power and propulsion solutions for larger ocean-going vessels. Some examples include podded propulsion systems and shaft generators for power take-in and power take-off.

Another example is our innovative Ocean Green concept for cargo ships and LNG carriers. Ocean Green is a novel hybrid combined cycle power and propulsion plant that utilizes a gas turbine as the main engine in combination with a steam turbine and BlueVault batteries.