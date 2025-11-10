Q&A – The future of ferry operations: post-event insights

By Anchor Operating System President and CTO, Nasi Peretz

SPONSORED CONTENT: Anchor Operating System served as a featured speaker at the Marine Log‘s FERRIES Conference, represented by Senior Vice President Dustin Mantell, who shared how modern ferry systems are adopting real-time data platforms, mobile ticketing, and revenue-driven operations. Anchor President and CTO Nasi Peretz leads the platform’s product and technology strategy. In this post-event Q&A, Peretz expands on the industry trends discussed onstage and what comes next for digital transformation in the maritime sector.

Nasi Peretz.

Marine Log: For those who didn’t attend the conference, how do you describe Anchor Operating System to ferry operators?

Nasi Peretz: Anchor Operating System is a modern operating platform for passenger vessel networks. It unifies ticketing, mobile boarding, capacity management, onboard POS, analytics, and third-party integrations into one cloud-native system. We replace fragmented legacy tools with a single operational core — because ferries deserve the same level of digital infrastructure already standard in air, rail, and transit.

Marine Log: The presentation at the conference highlighted a major shift toward digital transformation in the ferry sector. What’s driving that change?

Peretz: Passenger expectations and regulatory requirements have both evolved. Riders expect mobile ticketing, live service updates, and instant boarding. Agencies, meanwhile, require real-time reporting, audit-ready financial reconciliation, and robust cybersecurity frameworks. What used to be a “future project” is now a baseline requirement to run a ferry network in 2025.

Marine Log: Anchor powers NYC Ferry, Puerto Rico Ferry, and Washington State Ferries. What ties these projects together?

Peretz: They needed one unified platform capable of managing multi-route, multi-vessel networks without custom code or manual workarounds. Whether the scale is millions of annual passengers or inter-island commuter service, the challenges are similar: capacity accuracy, revenue transparency, and a frictionless passenger experience. Anchor gives them the infrastructure to deliver all three.

Marine Log: One theme from the conference was the inefficiency of fragmented systems. What does that look like in real operations?

Peretz: It’s a ticketing system from one era, a POS from another, spreadsheets for reconciliation, and a paper manifest at the dock. Each system knows part of the picture, but nobody sees the full picture in real time. When operators can’t rely on unified data, they can’t optimize their service—they’re constantly reacting instead of planning.

Marine Log: How does real-time data change the way a ferry network runs?

Peretz: It enables proactive decisions. If you know a sailing is trending toward 90% capacity an hour before departure, you can automatically message passengers, add a vessel, change boarding flow, or offer alternate routing. Data is no longer something you analyze after the month ends — it becomes a live operational instrument.

Marine Log: What role does passenger identity and account-based travel play in the future of ferry systems?

Peretz: Account-based travel unlocks flexibility and personalization. Once the rider has an account—not just a ticket—they can move across fare types, vessels, schedules, and even modes of transport without friction. It also enables loyalty programs, stored value, auto-recharge, commuter benefits, and cross-modal bundles. The ferry industry will eventually mirror how airlines and public transit now treat passengers: not as a single ticket transaction, but as a recurring customer with a lifecycle.

Marine Log: Looking ahead, what innovations will shape the next era of ferry operations?

Peretz: Account-based travel, automated boarding, predictive routing, and unified mobility ecosystems that connect ferries with rail, bus, bike share, parking, and tourism. Ferries will shift from standalone maritime services to fully integrated mobility networks. Operators who adopt digital infrastructure early will define that landscape.