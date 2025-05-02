Q&A: David Tyler of Artemis Technologies on e-foil vessel

Marine Log recently sat down with David Tyler, co-founder of Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Artemis Technologies, to discuss the world’s first commercially viable e-foiling system for marine transport, the Artemis EF-12 Escape, which recently debuted in New York City.

Marine Log (ML): What specific technologies or innovations in the Artemis EF-12 Escape contribute to it producing zero emissions and minimal wake, making it suitable for environmentally sensitive areas?

David Tyler (DT): The Artemis EF-12 Escape achieves zero emissions in operation and minimal wake via utilization of fully electric propulsion and hydrofoil technology. The efoiling design is a first-of-its-kind, powering the world’s first range of commercially viable, zero-emission vessels across maritime sectors like workboats, offshore wind, pilot boats, and smart mobility. The hydrofoil system lifts the hull out of the water at speed, significantly reducing drag and reducing the turbulence that creates wake. This not only improves energy efficiency but also makes the vessel ideal for use in environmentally sensitive areas, such as protected marine ecosystems or urban waterways where wake control is essential for preserving infrastructure and minimizing ecological disruption. Often operators are faced with the difficult decision of sacrificing speed and efficiency over reducing their environmental impact, but Artemis’ eFoiler technology is committed to pushing boundaries in maritime technology to avoid this conversation all together.

Currently, nearly 4 in 10 (39%) Americans are subject to living in areas with failing grades for unhealthy levels of pollution, with port-adjacent, metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and Long Beach topping the list. Residents in these communities often bear the brunt of maritime operations’ health impact, subjecting them to increased levels of carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, increasing chances of health risks such as respiratory diseases, cancer and more. While boats and ships continue to be responsible for 50 million metric tons of CO2 production in the United States alone, there is still hesitation by city governance and transportation organizations to do something about it. By utilizing Artemis’ eFoiler® technology, cities, governance, transportation organizations and more are able to show their commitment to zero emissions and environment security.

ML: How does the electric hydrofoil technology work to create a smoother, quieter ride, and how does it compare to traditional water taxis in terms of efficiency and comfort?

David Tyler.

DT: Often ships, water taxis, ferries and more need to drastically lower their speed close to shore to avoid disruption to other vessels and water users, as well as damage to shorelines. When operating in foiling mode, Artemis eFoiler vessels lift their hulls above the water, significantly reducing the surface area in contact with it. This minimizes wake and means they can often receive exemptions to bypass local speed restrictions—even in busy waterways like ports, marinas, and harbors to support longer, faster journeys.

Artemis eFoiler vessels use up to 90% less energy compared to traditional vessels, making them a highly efficient and environmentally friendly solution for maritime transport. Electric propulsion also means a lower heat signature produced from the vessel and a quieter ride for those onboard. Currently, the price for diesel fuel in the United States’ Northeast is upwards of $5 per gallon. Traditional marine vessels consume hundreds of gallons of diesel operating each day and depending on the size of the vessel (i.e. workboat, ferry, ship, etc.), that’s a hefty cost. Adopting hydrofoiling technology significantly decreases operational costs through fuel savings and reduced maintenance requirements.

ML: Can you explain how the Artemis EF-12 Escape balances luxury and decarbonization, particularly when it comes to its design and the experience it offers passengers?

DT: Artemis Technologies has designed the all-electric, luxury Artemis EF-12 Escape, creating an experience that appeals to modern and environmentally aware consumers. In addition to this, we offer a larger capacity specification tailored for public transport, ideal for coastal and island communities as well as urban environments. With seasickness impacting upwards of 60% of those onboard, Artemis’ hydrofoiling technology lifts the vessel’s hull above the water meaning it isn’t colliding with waves during operation, creating a much smoother and comfortable ride, alleviating the effects of sea sickness, helping to provide a luxurious, relaxing experience. The vessel features a refined interior with expansive windows for panoramic views, and advanced climate and noise control systems that enhance onboard comfort, adding to the overall Artemis experience.

ML: Given the rise in demand for sustainable tourism, how does the Artemis EF-12 Escape position itself within the luxury travel market, and how do you envision it transforming water transport for exclusive resorts and urban environments?

DT: We are further expanding our decarbonization mission into the global luxury travel market in 2025 with the Artemis EF-12 Escape. This 100% electric high-end water taxi, a world-first for the luxury travel industry, addresses the growing demand for sustainable tourism and supports local and federal sustainability initiatives by reducing emissions from tourism transport. In the context of rising demand for sustainable tourism, the Artemis EF-12 Escape offers an exclusive, 100% electric transport option for high-end clientele and cities looking to modernize their waterborne mobility. By delivering zero-emission operation, the Artemis EF-12 Escape appeals to both affluent travelers and hospitality providers who are prioritizing environmental impact. It has the potential to transform how luxury guests move between destinations, particularly in island chains, coastal cities, or scenic inland waterways, by offering an alternative that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style.

ML: What measures have been taken to ensure the Artemis EF-12 Escape is adaptable to various waterway conditions or city infrastructures, especially in regions with differing environmental challenges?

DT: Currently over 600 ferries operate in the United States as vital modes of transportation, yet many of us who rely on them to live, often experience the frustration that comes with delays and longer transport times due to city infrastructure challenges. We offer a much-needed solution that supports city congestion and addresses commuter grievances.

The majority of ferries are fueled by diesel engines, and because many ports require ferries and water taxis to abide by ‘no wake’ zones, this means they’re moving quite slow to protect marinas and waterways. Our patented hydrofoiling technology, combined with electric propulsion, both removes air pollution and reduces drag, resulting in a minimal wake. This enables vessel operators to move through waterways more quickly and efficiently, cutting down the overall journey time it takes to get from point A to point B.

Artemis eFoiler vessels are engineered for real-world performance, capable of operating in both cold and warm weather conditions, and maintaining stability and comfort even in choppy waters. Their superior efficiency thanks to reduced drag allows hydrofoil vessels to for longer periods of time, as they require less frequent charging than non-foiling electric vessels. This means less time refueling and more time servicing the needs of city commuters.

From an economic standpoint, leveraging untapped territory in waterways is a smarter, more cost-effective solution than building new underground or underground infrastructure. It’s also a readily accessible solution and can be up and running quickly.

ML: With a top speed of 30 knots and a foiling range of up to 52 nautical miles, what are some real-world applications or destinations that would benefit most from the Artemis EF-12 Escape’s capabilities?

DT: With a top speed in excess of 30 knots and a foiling range of up to 52 nautical miles, the Artemis EF-12 Escape is well-suited for real-world applications in both luxury and urban settings. Even in urban centers with congestion challenges, the Artemis EF-12 Escape could revolutionize last-mile travel between airports, hotels, and business districts, helping to redefine water-based mobility with both elegance and environmental sensitivity.