Q&A: Angela Dyer McVeay on shaping maritime’s workforce

As MK Industries—a staffing agency specializing in skilled labor for marine, industrial, and other sectors—celebrates its 30th anniversary, President and CFO Angela Dyer McVeay reflects on the company’s journey from supporting major shipbuilders to tackling high-profile international projects. In this Q&A, she discusses the milestones that shaped MK Industries, her people-first approach to leadership, and how the company is preparing the maritime workforce for the challenges and opportunities of the decade ahead.

Marine Log (ML): MK Industries is celebrating three decades in business this year. Looking back, what have been some of the biggest milestones or turning points in the company’s growth?

Angela Dyer McVeay (ADM): Reaching 30 years is a milestone that speaks to both resilience and evolution. Our early work with major shipbuilders set the foundation, but what defined us was our ability to scale nationally while keeping quality and safety at the core. Contributing skilled labor to complex,

high-profile projects—from U.S. shipyard modernizations to international efforts like the Chernobyl demolition—proved our team could deliver on the world stage. Those moments not only solidified our reputation but expanded our vision of what MK Industries could achieve.

ML: As president and CFO of a woman-owned business in the maritime sector, what unique perspectives or leadership approaches do you feel you bring to the industry?

ADM: I lead with the conviction that people and performance go hand in hand. In a male-dominated sector, I’ve had to challenge assumptions while showing that a people-centered, steady approach delivers results. My focus has been on cultivating trust—whether with our workforce or our clients—while ensuring the company operates with discipline and long-term vision. That balance is what I believe sets our leadership apart.

ML: MK Industries takes pride in its people-centered approach to staffing. How does that philosophy set you apart from other staffing providers in maritime and beyond?

ADM: We’ve built our reputation on more than just filling positions—we develop long-term partnerships with both workers and clients. That means investing in training, safety, and career advancement, not just matching resumes to roles. Because of this, our clients know they’re getting teams who are prepared, reliable, and invested in the success of their projects.

It’s a holistic approach to staffing that strengthens not only the contractors and shipbuilders

we serve, but the entire industry’s workforce.

ML: The maritime workforce has faced challenges with recruiting and retaining skilled talent. How is MK Industries helping contractors and shipbuilders navigate those challenges today?

ADM: Talent shortages are one of the defining challenges of our time. We’re addressing them head-on by maintaining one of the deepest, most experienced databases of skilled trades in the country, while also building pipelines for the next generation. Our longevity and scale give us unmatched reach, and our people-first culture means workers stay with us. And starting next year, we’ll also be launching a nonprofit arm dedicated to supporting women in the workforce through education and opportunity further strengthening the pipeline of talent across industries.

ML: This December, you’ll be recognized as one of Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime. What does this honor mean to you personally, and what message do you hope it sends to others in the industry?

ADM: This honor is a reminder of the commitment it takes to build something lasting. I see it as recognition not just of my own efforts, but of the thousands of men and women who’ve stood alongside us over the years. My hope is that it sends a clear message: hard work, integrity, and perseverance still matter, and they’re the qualities that will carry this industry forward.

ML: Looking ahead, what do you see as the biggest opportunities for MK Industries in the next decade—both in maritime and in the broader industries you serve?

ADM: The next decade is about transformation. In maritime, we see opportunity in supporting modernization, innovation, and the shift toward cleaner, more sustainable practices. Beyond maritime, we’re applying our expertise in workforce solutions to critical infrastructure more broadly—energy, manufacturing, and transportation. With three decades behind us, we’re positioned not just to adapt to change, but to help shape it.