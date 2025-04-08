Q&A: Decarbonization 2.0 with Svitzer

Marine Log recently spoke with Gareth Prowse, head of decarbonization at Denmark-based Svitzer, on Svitzer’s strategies and technologies for enhancing efficiency and sustainability in port operations.

Marine Log (ML): Svitzer operates in over 180 ports globally, each with its own regional regulations and market conditions. How does Svitzer adapt its decarbonization strategies to meet these local challenges while maintaining global consistency in its operations?

Gareth Prowse (GP): Svitzer’s global footprint means we operate in highly varied regulatory and market environments, from ports with well-developed green infrastructure to those just beginning their decarbonization journey. To navigate this complexity, we take a locally tailored—but globally scalable—approach.

We assess each port’s available infrastructure—such as shore power capacity and fuel supply chains – and align our decarbonization strategy accordingly. For example, in Gothenburg, we introduced our first methanol-battery hybrid tug due to the availability of green methanol and shoreside power. In the U.K., where HVO biofuel is readily accessible, we have successfully operated a fleet of up to 70 vessels on HVO for three years.

At the same time, we ensure global consistency in our operations by applying the insights gained from these regional pilots across our fleet. Standardized frameworks like our EcoTow Flex carbon credit program allow customers worldwide to invest in and benefit from low-carbon towage, even in ports where direct emissions reductions may not yet be feasible.

ML: Could you elaborate on Svitzer’s approach to fleet renewal and innovative vessel design? What specific technologies or design principles are being integrated into the fleet to optimize emissions and energy efficiency?

GP: Svitzer’s fleet renewal strategy is guided by the principle that low-carbon vessels must be designed with their operational environment in mind. This means looking beyond just meeting future regulations to deliver efficiency, scalability, and long-term sustainability.

One of our key innovations is the TRAnsverse tug, developed with Robert Allan Ltd. This vessel design significantly reduces energy consumption and emissions, thanks to its optimized hull and improved maneuverability, leading to lower fuel use. This provides a new, more efficient platform to trial new technologies on – where reduced energy consumption is critical to minimize operational costs from higher priced bio fuels, or offset limitations on how much battery capacity we can carry on board.

Svitzer has been building significant expertise over the past decade in this regard. What we have learned with our current diesel electric tugs and our four hybrid vessels, which we have just upgraded from 500 kW each to 1,300 kWh battery capacity, has given us the confidence to take bold moves with our vessel designs.

This is epitomized by the design for our battery-methanol-hybrid tug destined for Gothenburg in 2026. This integrates dual fuel methanol generators with large capacity battery systems, able to operate primarily on battery power with range extension provided by methanol when needed.

This approach, combined with our collaborations with OEM manufacturers ensures our vessels can accommodate evolving technologies and fuel types as they developing, allowing us to benefit from new sustainable solutions as they emerge, building flexibility into our fleet.

ML: Biofuels are part of Svitzer’s strategy for carbon insetting. How does this approach contribute to the broader decarbonization goals, and what challenges have you encountered in scaling biofuel usage across your fleet?

GP: Biofuels, particularly HVO and FAME, play a significant role in our decarbonization strategy, both as a direct emissions reduction tool and through our carbon insetting program. Unlike traditional carbon offsetting, insetting ensures that emission reductions are achieved within our value chain directly through our own operations, benefiting our customers’ scope 3 supply chain emissions.

Availability of biofuel can make adoption a challenge, we can’t always get the fuel where we would like it! But through building partnerships with local suppliers, rather than relying on a global-scale supply deal, we are able to more effectively manage supply challenges and benefit from the lower carbon footprint of local biofuel products.

Additionally, tracking biofuel usage requires a robust chain of custody to ensure transparency and verifiable emissions reductions. This is where EcoTow Flex comes in—allowing customers to purchase a percentage of their towage job as a certified low-carbon service, even in ports where biofuels or alternative propulsion aren’t yet in place.

While scaling biofuels presents logistical and supply chain hurdles, we have demonstrated that customer demand and careful local planning can create the necessary market conditions for long-term viability.

ML: In addition to technological advancements, you mention pushing for behavior change to reduce energy consumption. What kind of internal or external initiatives is Svitzer pursuing to encourage such behavioral shifts, and how do you measure their success?

GP: While technology is crucial, sustainability is as much about behavior as it is about innovation. At Svitzer, we’ve taken a structured approach to behavioral change programs that drive measurable emissions reductions.

A prime example is our ‘Aim for 8’ initiative, trialed in U.K. ports. The program encourages crews to optimize their mobilization speeds, leading to lower fuel consumption without compromising safety or service quality. Following a successful trial, we are now rolling out “Aim for 8” across our global fleet.

We measure the success of these initiatives through data-driven performance tracking. By monitoring fuel consumption and emissions reductions, we can quantify the impact of behavior changes and refine our strategies accordingly.

We’re now looking at what we can do with our other port partners, notably Pilots. We’ve seen really positive collaborations using our simulators with port Pilots and our Masters to align on best practice and share working methods to maximise safety and now with the new TRAnsverse tug explore how to get the most out of the new design. This will drive efficiency, cut CO 2 emissions, and we hope, build a positive culture around working sustainably with port operators, customers and fuel suppliers that extends beyond our own operations.

ML: As part of your leadership role in the maritime energy transition, how do you see the future of tug and towboat operations evolving over the next decade in terms of sustainability, and what role will Svitzer play in shaping that future?

GP: The next decade will see rapid evolution in tug and towage operations, driven by fuel diversification, electrification and digitalization. A multi-fuel future is emerging, with methanol, biofuels and hybrid-electric systems playing key roles, each adapted to regional conditions. At the same time, advancements in battery technology and shore power infrastructure will enable more ports to support fully electric or hybrid tugs, cutting emissions and operating costs.

As regulations tighten, customers will seek flexible, cost-effective ways to meet their scope 3 emissions targets. Programs like EcoTow Flex will help bridge the gap between sustainability goals and commercial viability. Svitzer is committed to leading this transition by investing in low-carbon vessels and infrastructure, ensuring that decarbonization remains practical, scalable and accessible for our customers worldwide.